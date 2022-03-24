Quick takeaways as Florida Gators have fifth spring practice under Billy Napier

Noah Ram

Florida Gators spring football rolled on Thursday indoors due to rainfall all day.

With Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule in attendance, UF coach Billy Napier worked closely with his quarterbacks during the 15-minute portion of practice that was open to the media.

The secondary also received some attention Thursday from first-year cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond. Raymond said post-practice members of the secondary are deeply interested in learning his new style.

“The guys are actually coming to me with questions,” Raymond said. “They want to be better, and they want to understand what they are doing and work hard with it.”

Here are three takeaways from open portion of Thursday's practice.

Anthony Richardson and other QBs draw attention

In his third practice without former QB Emory Jones, Anthony Richardson stood mainly in an assembly line of signal callers who elicited treatment from Napier.

In Richardson’s few throws, he looked solid, firing a pass to redshirt sophomore Fenley Graham Jr. A few tosses earlier, Richardson delivered a bubble screen to running back Cornelius Barnes, but the redshirt freshman couldn’t corral it.

Elsewhere, QBs Jack Miller and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson got some throws in, with Wilson hitting Dante Zanders on a deep ball, and Miller completing a short toss to running back Montrell Wilson out of the backfield.

Running backs get some work in

On another part of the field, quarterback Jack Anders served another purpose — handing the ball off to UF’s running backs. Lorenzo Lingard and Carlson Joseph both maneuvered through the holes into open field.

Lingard, a redshirt senior, hopes to use practice as an opportunity to seize more playing time in the fall, while Joseph redshirted his freshman year so has yet to see action in the Swamp.

In the backfield:Jabbar Juluke coached Leonard Fournette at LSU; now he'll lead Florida's running backs

LB Lloyd Summerall earns some reps

Outside linebacker Lloyd Summerall III has failed to make much of an impact since arriving in Gainesville. The redshirt junior registered just nine total tackles in three years.

He’s aspiring for a breakthrough this season though and spend time rushing the passer with linebackers coach Mike Peterson. After one drill, the new coach reprimanded Summerall for not being fast enough to pressure the QB.