Report: Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones to enter name in NCAA's transfer portal

Florida redshirt senior quarterback Emory Jones' decision to return to UF was a short-term one.

According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Jones informed UF coaches Friday he intends to enter his name into the NCAA's transfer portal.

Jones initially intended to enter the portal in late December, but he never ultimately did file paperwork with the NCAA. With the chance that Anthony Richardson would be out for spring, in addition to the possibility of Jones' departure, the Gators brought in transfer quarterback Jack Miller III to compete for Florida's open quarterback competition.

Florida also signed four-star quarterback Max Brown out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, who will join the program in the summer.

With Richardson fully cleared and ahead of schedule, and with redshirt freshmen Jalen Kitna and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson in the mix, too, Jones didn't have an abundance of opportunities to start spring camp.

After initially appearing as if he'd return to the program for one more season, Jones is looking for a new home, marking the conclusion of his tenure at Florida.