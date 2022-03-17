5 quick hits from Billy Napier's second spring football practice with Florida Gators

Florida football held its second of 15 spring practice sessions Thursday, and a select portion was once again open to the media.

With the forecast favorable, the Gators left the comfort of the indoor practice facility for the outside practice field.

Here are 3 takeaways from Thursday's access.

Game changer:Florida's annual Orange & Blue spring game moved to a Thursday night

Week 1 of spring football:Billy Napier has Florida football practicing with purpose: 'We have a lot of work to do'

David Whitley:Florida fans should be glad Emory Jones wants to rewrite his final chapter at UF

Billy Napier keeps on with quarterbacks

Billy Napier spent time moving between position groups, but once again the majority of his time was spent with the quarterbacks.

Judging by his decision to wear a blue sweater under the Florida sun, he may have been expecting the Gators to be under the shelter of the indoor practice facility. He didn't seem bothered by the heat.

Going to the air

Rather than participating in a screen drill, the quarterback group worked on throwing routes on air during the open portion before moving onto a hand-off drill with the running backs. Timing is still at a premium apparently, from receivers to quarterbacks.

Multiple throws along the sideline sailed over the heads of their intended targets, but the majority of the time the quarterbacks were precise with their throws.

Safeties working with Patrick Toney

The safeties worked on a reaction drill with defensive coordinator Patrick Toney designed to improve their coverage ability. The first portion of the drill saw players stick with a receiver through a stutter, followed by a segment to see how players improve their reaction time breaking on a curl route.

"The players, you can tell they are eager and they’re intelligent, they want to do things the right way,” Toney said. “But the first thing we’ve got to do is play fundamentally sound, because defense is more about how you do it than what you do.”

It wasn’t Florida players whose availability was in question, but Toney suffered some sort of foot injury that required a boot. It didn’t limit him from an energy perspective, however. Toney was one of the noticeably more vocal coaches at UF’s second spring practice.