Florida's annual Orange & Blue spring game moved to a Thursday night

The spring game is moving.

Florida football coach Billy Napier announced Thursday that this year's Orange & Blue Game now will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

The game, originally on Saturday April 16, is free and open to the public. More game and parking information will be announced at a later time. Spring practice started on Tuesday.

It'll mark UF's first public spring game in three years after the 2020 iteration was scrapped due to COVID-19, and the 2021 edition wasn't open to the public.

"We're really excited to announce we're moving to Thursday night, April the 14th with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff," Napier said of having the game in The Swamp under the lights. "This is going to create an opportunity for us to engage the student body for the first time. We are going to be able to get them here prior to Easter break. We're going to have some of the best recruits in the entire country here to show them what the University of Florida and Gator Nation are all about."