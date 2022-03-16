Billy Napier spring tour announced: Florida football coach to make 9 speaking appearances

Special to Gator Sports

Dates for Florida football coach Billy Napier's 2022 spring speaking tour have been announced. Napier will kick off his tour April 12 in Gainesville, the first of nine stops.

Napier enters his first season with the Gators after being named head coach on Nov. 28, 2021. Spring practice started Tuesday, and the Orange & Blue Spring game is April 16.

Here are Napier's speaking events with links to ticket sales where available.

April 12: Best Western Gateway Grand, Gainesville, hosted by Gainesville QB Club. Open to Gainesville QB Club members only.

April 19: Armature Works, Tampa, hosted by Gator Boosters. Open to Gator boosters, Alumni Association members, Gators fans. Tickets on sale here.

April 21: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, hosted by Gator Boosters. Open to Gator boosters, Alumni Association members, Gators fans. Tickets on sale here.

April 27: Full Sail University, Orlando, hosted by Gator Boosters. Open to Gator boosters, Alumni Association members, Gators fans. Tickets on sale here.

April 28: Polk Theatre, Lakeland, hosted by Polk County Gator Club. Open to Gator boosters, Alumni Association members, Gators fans. Click here for information.

May 12: Sanders Beach/Corrine Jones Center, Pensacola, hosted by Northwest Florida Gator Club. Open to Gator boosters, Alumni Association members, Gators fans. Tickets on sale here.

May 16: City Springs Theatre, Atlanta, hosted by Atlanta Gator Club. Open to Gator boosters, Alumni Association members, Gators fans. Ticket sale date to be determined. Follow on Facebook for updates.

May 18: Signature Grand Davie, Fort Lauderdale, hosted by Broward County Gator Club. Open to Gator boosters, Alumni Association members, Gators fans. Tickets on sale here.

May 26: Gary Condron Family Indoor Practice Facility, Gainesville, hosted by Gator Boosters. Open to Gator boosters, Alumni Association members and Fightin' Gator TD Club members and Gators fans. Tickets on sale here.