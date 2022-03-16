Florida football to host 16 former Gators players at Pro Day
The Florida football program will hold its annual Pro Day on March 28 on the UF campus. Fourteen draft-eligible Gators and two former players will work out for NFL general managers, coaches and scouts.
Pro Day will show live SEC Network+. The event will not be open to the public.
The 16 players expected to participate include:
LB Lacedrick Brunson
DL Zachary Carter
K Jace Christmann
RB Malik Davis
OL Jean Delance
DB Kaiir Elam
LB Jeremiah Moon
DL Daquan Newkirk
RB Dameon Pierce
OL Stewart Reese
DB Nicolas Sutton
DL Tyrone Truesdell
WR Rick Wells
DL Antonio Valentino
Returning players: DL Kyree Campbell and LS Brett DioGuardi.
Six Pro Day participants played in all-star games: Carter (Senior Bowl), Delance (East-West Shrine Bowl), Pierce (Senior Bowl), Reese (Hula Bowl), Truesdell (Shrine Bowl) and Valentino (Hula Bowl) partook in all-star games.
The Gators were also represented at the NFL Scouting Combine. Carter, Elam, Moon and Pierce traveled to Indianapolis earlier this month.