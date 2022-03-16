Florida football to host 16 former Gators players at Pro Day

Special to Gator Sports

The Florida football program will hold its annual Pro Day on March 28 on the UF campus. Fourteen draft-eligible Gators and two former players will work out for NFL general managers, coaches and scouts.

Pro Day will show live SEC Network+. The event will not be open to the public.

The 16 players expected to participate include:

LB Lacedrick Brunson

DL Zachary Carter

K Jace Christmann

RB Malik Davis

OL Jean Delance

DB Kaiir Elam

LB Jeremiah Moon

DL Daquan Newkirk

RB Dameon Pierce

OL Stewart Reese

DB Nicolas Sutton

DL Tyrone Truesdell

WR Rick Wells

DL Antonio Valentino

Returning players: DL Kyree Campbell and LS Brett DioGuardi.

Six Pro Day participants played in all-star games: Carter (Senior Bowl), Delance (East-West Shrine Bowl), Pierce (Senior Bowl), Reese (Hula Bowl), Truesdell (Shrine Bowl) and Valentino (Hula Bowl) partook in all-star games.

The Gators were also represented at the NFL Scouting Combine. Carter, Elam, Moon and Pierce traveled to Indianapolis earlier this month.