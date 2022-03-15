GatorSports podcast: Billy Napier and Florida Gators football open spring practice

The GatorSports Podcast is back for season two. Gainesville Sun and GatorSports.com sports writer Graham Hall and columnist David Whitley will talk all things University of Florida Gators sports. Expect quality analysis of the Gators' program from Graham and David, along with interviews of guests from around the college football landscape and the Gators sports world.

In today's episode the guys talk about the start of spring practice, five new Gators to watch, returning players, Billy Napier and Mike White leaving the Gators.

Breakdown

0:30 The Gators are getting ready for Spring practice

2:30 How will the rubber meet the road on the practice field

5:00 The Gators need to progress toward the Spring Game with efficiency

7:00 The Spring Game will be the first time we see Billy Napier, it will be exciting

9:15 Five newcomers to this Gators football team

16:00 Kamari Wilson has a chance to take advantage of early practice at DB

20:45 What’s the possibilities for QB prospect Jack Miller

24:45 Lets talk about the returning players that need to make a difference

28:45 What about the pass catchers

35:00 The DB’s have to step up because there is no clear leader

37:30 Cox will be at 100% this year

41:08 Gators basketball has a change, Mike White leaves as head coach

