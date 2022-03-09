The GatorSports Podcast is back! Graham Hall and David Whitley talk Florida Gators football and more

The GatorSports Podcast is back for season two. Gainesville Sun and GatorSports.com sports writer Graham Hall and columnist David Whitley will talk all things University of Florida Gators sports.

Expect quality analysis of the Gators program from Graham and David, along with interviews of guests from around the college football landscape and the Gators sports world.

In this first episode the guys talk about what to expect from them on the show. Gators football recruiting, quarterback play and the upcoming start of spring practice. In the final segment they preview the SEC basketball tournament and give their thoughts on the team's chances.

