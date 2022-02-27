Florida football: Gators hire New York Giants assistant Russ Callaway for off-field role

The Florida football program is adding former New York Giants offensive assistant Russ Callaway in an off-the-field role, according to a report from On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Callaway joined the Giants in April 2021 after spending the 2021 season as a senior offensive analyst with the LSU Tigers. Prior to arriving in Baton Rouge, Callaway spent six seasons at Samford University as the program’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

At his National Signing Day press conference, Napier indicated the Gators intended to fill Paul Pasqualoni’s role as director of self-scouting and advanced scout.

“I do think that role, we’ll start searching for somebody to kind of (fill) those responsibilities too,” Napier said. “Whether that’s someone in the building or someone new, we’ll decide as we go here.”

While Callaway’s role may not be identical to that of Pasqualoni, Florida’s coaching staff has regained an off-field coach with NFL and SEC experience.