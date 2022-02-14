Former Gator Van Jefferson won a Super Bowl and became a dad for the second time. Twitter loves this.

As great days go, this one's hard to beat.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, who was a top weapon for the Florida Gators in 2018 and 2019, may have had one of the best days ever on Sunday.

Not only was he on the winning team in Super Bowl 56, Jefferson also became a father for the second time. His wife, Samaria, was 40 weeks pregnant, but she wasn't about to miss her husband's big game.

After the Rams' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Jefferson found his daughter, Bella, 5, and his dad, former NFL, UCF and Jacksonville Raines wide receiver Shawn Jefferson, on the field. The three of them were quickly hustled to the hospital. Samaria had left midway through the game, having gone into labor.

Late Sunday night, Van Jefferson posted a photo of him holding the new baby to his Instagram account.

This, of course, is the kind of story Twitter loves. And fans were happy for the new dad.