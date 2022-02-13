Former Florida Gator Vernon Hargreaves called for penalty in the Super Bowl. He wasn't even active.

Vernon Hargreaves III didn't dress for the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. But the former Florida Gator still managed to draw a penalty.

The sixth-year cornerback got very excited by Jesse Bates' interception of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford near the end of the first half.

(Oddly enough, the pass was intended for another former Gator, wide receiver Van Jefferson.)

The interception stood, but the Bengals started with the ball at the 10-yard line instead of the 20 after the taunting penalty. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth let him have it on the NBC broadcast, and Twitter did, as well.

Twitter reacts to Vernon Hargreaves taunting penalty

Here's a sampling of the reaction on Twitter:

Good news: There is no Least Valuable Player award. At least not officially.