Billy Napier gets 1 more recruit for first Florida class: 4-star athlete Arlis Boardingham

Graham Hall

Gator Sports

Florida coach Billy Napier, speaking at his Signing Day press conference, insinuated the Gators weren’t finished when it came to signing prospects.

“We just added a few more just a couple minutes ago,” Napier said. “We’ve got more to go today.”

It may have taken a week longer than anticipated, but Napier’s assertion the Gators weren’t finished proved to be correct with four-star athlete Arlis Boardingham’s decision Wednesday to sign with the Florida football program.

The WR/TE prospect is a four-star per 247Sports’ individual rankings but a three-star in the 247Sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect Boardingham narrowed his final two schools to Florida and Oregon, but he wasn’t ready to make a decision when Signing Day arrived.

Boardingham, who took official visits to Florida and Oregon on Jan. 14 and Jan. 21, respectively, described his visit to Gainesville as “eye-opening.”

“I'm not sure if any of us expected to like it as much as we did,” Boardingham told 247Sports. “Coach Napier is a great guy and really made us feel at home. We got some great feedback from the players on the team about him, and they all love the changes he’s making with the program.”

The Van Nuys, California, native, ranked a top-500 prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings, is hardly the first to make the cross-country move to Florida after Andrew Savaiinaea signed with the Gators out of Graham, Washington.