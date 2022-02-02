National Signing Day: Live coverage of how the Florida Gators perform with this year's final signings

National Signing Day has arrived, and there’s no shortage of excitement at the University of Florida as football head coach Billy Napier and his coaching staff look to put the finishing touches on their transition class in Gainesville.

Florida expects to receive signed letters of intent from eight verbally committed players looking to finalize their recruitments, and the Gators remain in the mix for at least six uncommitted prospects that will announce their decisions throughout the day.

After verbally committing to the Gators on national television, Bolles (Fl.) edge rusher Jack Pyburn didn’t waste any time when it came to making his decision official, becoming the first player to send in a signed letter of intent.

The Jacksonville native chose the Gators over scholarship offers from Auburn University and the University of Miami (Fl.).

Check back throughout the day for live updates of National Signing Day as it relates to the Florida Gators.

8:35 a.m. | Jack Pyburn makes it official

Linebacker Jack Pyburn made it official this morning, joining the Gators.

8:30 a.m. | Potential signings from within the state

At least three remaining top Florida recruits have the Gators on their list.

One, linebacker Jack Pyburn from Jacksonville's Bolles School, has already committed to Florida as of yesterday.

Two others, Winter Park running back Terrance Gibbs and St. Johns Creekside offensive tackle Matt McCoy, have the Gators as finalists. It'll be interesting to see if Florida coach Billy Napier can help bring them in.

