'What a traveling nightmare': Fans react to Florida State vs. Florida football move to Friday

Florida and Florida State traditionally have played their rivalry game the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the biggest day in college football's Rivalry Week.

Except this year, the Gators and Seminoles will reportedly be playing that Friday.

It's a move that TV executives are sure to love ... and UF and FSU fans have been less fond of on Twitter.

The move to more games throughout the week has been a plus for ESPN and other networks airing live sports as college football is a ratings boon. But fans looking to attend the games live have voiced their displeasure for breaks in tradition, and they brought up the high school football playoffs, which now will have to compete with one of the biggest games of the year in Florida.

Florida, FSU fans on Twitter react to move to Friday night

Gators fans take a shot at Seminoles

Every piece of news is a chance for fans to take potshots at their rivals. Gator fans hit FSU hard:

Some fans took the nihilist route:

UCF fans react: 'Copycats' stepping on War on I-4 turf

There's already another Florida rivalry that's been held on Black Friday every year. Central Florida and South Florida have played on Fridays since 2017. With UCF beating Florida in last year's Gasparilla Bowl, Knights fans feel a little punchy.