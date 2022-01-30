Easy Money! Former Florida Gator Evan McPherson kicks Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals upset the two-time reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime. The overtime points came via rookie Evan McPherson, the former Florida Gator who has become a cult hero in Cincinnati.

The Bengals overcame an 18-point deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter before Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field to tie the game. In overtime, Mahomes threw an interception on the opening possession, leading to McPherson's 31-yard field goal to put the Bengals in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989.

McPherson was 4 for 4 in field-goal attempts Sunday. He is 12 for 12 in field-goal tries this postseason.

McPherson was already a star after kicking four field goals in the Bengals' 19-16 win over the No. 1-seeded Tennessee Titans in the divisional round. Joe Burrow's tale of McPherson calling his shot on the game-winning kick sparked a legend.

His 12 field goals this postseason are a team record and puts him two behind Adam Vinatieri (14 in 2006) for the NFL record for kicks in a single postseason.

McPherson's moxie has become legendary, as observers on Twitter noted as the game wound down.

McPherson and the Bengals will face either the Los Angeles Rams or the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.