Billy Napier hires Rob Sale as Gators' offensive coordinator, offensive line coach

Florida head football coach Billy Napier announced Tuesday that Rob Sale will join his staff as the Gators' offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Sale heads to Gainesville after serving as the New York Giants' offensive line coach in 2021.

A 14-year collegiate coaching veteran, Sale spent three seasons at Louisiana (2018-20) as the Ragin' Cajuns' offensive coordinator and offensive line coach under Napier.

Ragin' Cajuns' offense

In 2020, the Ragin' Cajuns' offense ranked third in the Sun Belt Conference in points per game (33.6), fifth in yards per game (421.5), third in yards per play (6.3) and fourth in rushing yards per game (213).

In 2019, Sale's offense set numerous school records, including total yards (6,918), touchdowns (69), rushing yards (3,604), rushing touchdowns (42) and passing touchdowns (27).

In his first season coaching the Louisiana offense, three players rushed for more than 700 yards each. Trey Ragas logged 1,149 yards and nine touchdowns, Elijah Mitchell led the Sun Belt with 16 touchdowns and ran for 985 yards of his own, while Raymond Calais tallied 754 yards and seven scores.

Prior to Louisiana, Sale was the offensive line coach/running game coordinator at Arizona State in 2017, when the Sun Devils averaged 31.9 points, 427.6 total yards and 179.9 rushing yards a game.

University of Louisiana Monroe

In 2016, Sale served as the offensive line coach at the University of Louisiana Monroe. That season, the Warhawks ranked third in the Sun Belt with 181.3 rushing yards per game and allowed just 19 sacks.

Offensive line coach at Georgia

Prior to ULM, Sale was the offensive line coach at Georgia in 2015, when the Bulldogs averaged 375 yards a game. The offensive line — led by All-SEC first-team offensive tackle John Theus — helped the team rush for more than 190 rushing yards per game.

Sale spent three seasons at McNeese State serving as the offensive line coach for the Cowboys from 2012-13 before being elevated to co-offensive coordinator in 2014. In his final season, the Cowboys offense averaged 32.4 points, 396.5 total yards and 221.9 rushing yards a game.