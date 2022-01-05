Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate transferring to Pac-12 champ Utah

Staff report

Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate announced on Twitter late Tuesday night that he is transferring to Utah.

"I'm incredibly thankful for the past 3 years here at the University of Florida. Thank you to all who invested their time into me during my time," Diabate wrote on Twitter. "I appreciate all the fans of Gator Nation and the support throughout my time here in Gainesville, I will always be a Gator."

"Let's get it #GoUtes," he added in a follow-up tweet that included a photo of him in a Utah uniform.

The Gators' second-leading tackler elected to enter the transfer portal last month following the firing of head coach Dan Mullen in November and the hiring of new coach Billy Napier.

The 6-foot-3, 227-pound linebacker will be back in "The Swamp" to face his old team when the Utes travel to Gainesville on Sept. 3.

Pac-12 champion Utah finished 10-4 this past season following a heartbreaking 48-45 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.