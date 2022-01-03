Gators head football coach Billy Napier continues to build new staff at Florida

Special to Gatorsports.com

New Gators head football coach Billy Napier had busy holiday season as he continues to fill out his new staff at Florida. Here's a brief look at his most recent hires.

Gators in the NFL:Kyle Pitts second tight end ever to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving in a season

William Peagler — Tight Ends Coach

Peagler will head to Gainesville after spending two seasons as Michigan State's running backs coach, helping the Spartans finish the 2021 regular season with a 10-2 record and reach their third New Year's Six Bowl.

Prior to Michigan State, Peagler was the director of quality control for the offense in 2019 at Colorado.

Peagler spent the 2018 season as Louisiana's director of player personnel and quality control coordinator, helping the Ragin' Cajuns recruit the No. 1 class in the Sun Belt Conference that year.

Matt Bergeron — Offensive Analyst, Wide Receivers

A native of Mandeville, La., Bergeron spent the last four seasons (2018-21) at Louisiana, helping the Ragin' Cajuns to four straight Sun Belt West Division titles, a share of the Sun Belt title in 2020 and 2021 Sun Belt Conference Champions.

Bergeron served as a graduate assistant his first two seasons at Louisiana, working with the quarterbacks in 2018 and the wide receivers in 2019. As an analyst, Bergeron worked with the wide receivers in 2020 and the tight ends in 2021.

Braxton Morris — Quality Control, Defense

He was in the same role at Louisiana for the last two seasons (2020-21) under Napier. Morris helped the Ragin' Cajuns finish second in defense pass efficiency (100.8), third in interceptions (16), and sixth in passing yards allowed (170.6) in 2020. He worked with two All-Sun Belt selections in both seasons as UL led the conference this season in lowest opponent completion percentage (53.1) and scoring defense (18.5).

Before Morris joined Napier's staff in Lafayette, he played football overseas for two seasons (2019-20).

CJ Wilford — Quality Control, Defense

He spent the last three seasons (2019-21) at Louisiana in the roles of defensive backs quality control assistant his first two years (2019-20) and was a nickels and safeties graduate assistant this past season. Wilford helped the Ragin' Cajuns rank third in interceptions (16) in 2020, 11th in the country in scoring defense (18.5 ppg) and 15th in fewest passing yards allowed per game at 190.1 in 2019.

Wilford arrived at UL after three years (2016-18) at Southern Utah where he was a defensive assistant for two seasons (2016-17) and the inside linebackers coach his final season.

Paul Pasqualoni — Director of Advanced Scouting and Self Scout

A veteran of the collegiate and professional ranks, Pasqualoni has spent the last two seasons (2020-21) with the Gators as a special assistant to the head coach under the previous coaching staff.

A 2021 Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Pasqualoni spent a total of 18 seasons at Syracuse (1987-2004), 14 of which he served as the Orange's head coach (1991-2004). During his tenure as Syracuse's head coach, Pasqualoni complied a record of 107-59-1, leading the program to four Big East titles.

A native of Chershire, Conn., Pasqualoni also served as the head coach at Connecticut (2011-13) and the defensive line coach at Boston College (2016-17).

Marcus Castro-Walker — Director of Player Engagement and NIL

Castro-Walker spent the 2021 season at Nebraska as the program's director of player development. In his role, Castro-Walker developed, implemented and monitored an effective student mentoring program for Husker football student-athletes.

Prior to Nebraska, Castro-Walker spent four years as the director of college personnel at Arizona State. Previously, he also worked in a similar role at the University of Central Florida.

Frank Ogas — Assistant for Player Development

A native of Morenci, Ariz., Ogas joins the Gators after spending the last four seasons (2018-21) at Louisiana.

Ogas started his career with the Ragin' Cajuns as a strength and conditioning quality control coordinator before becoming Louisiana's director of player development.

Bri Wade — Director of On-Campus Recruiting and Football Events

Wade spent the last two seasons (2020-21) with Napier at Louisiana where she played a vital role in landing the No. 1 recruiting class in the Sun Belt in back-to-back seasons.

Wade joined the Ragin' Cajuns after spending the 2019 season as a football recruiting assistant at Mississippi State after serving as graduate assistant in the office of institutional diversity and inclusion in Starkville. She was also a student recruiting assistant for the Bulldogs from 2014-18.

Kelsee Gomes – Director of Sports Nutrition

Gomes arrives from North Carolina where she oversaw the department as well as baseball, men's basketball, field hockey, football, gymnastics, women's lacrosse and volleyball since 2015.

Gomes returns to Florida as she was a coordinator of sports nutrition for the Gators from 2012-15. Prior to that, Gomes was a nutritionist consultant at UCF from 2011-12 and worked at the traumatic brain injury and rehab unit at Orlando Regional Medical Center from 2009-11.

A native of Charlotte, N.C., Gomes swam collegiately at University of North Carolina at Wilmington from 2002-06.

Bird Sherrill — Director of College Personnel

A native of Mooresville, Ala., Sherrill heads to Gainesville after spending the last six seasons (2016-2021) with the Detroit Lions.

Sherrill first joined the Lions in 2016 and spent his first two seasons (2016-17) in Detroit as a scouting assistant. Most recently, he served as a scout (2018-2021) with the franchise.

In his role with the Lions, he assisted with several player personnel projects, including evaluation and production of scouting reports, annual draft prep and free agency acquisitions

As Florida's director of college personnel, Sherrill will focus on the evaluation of transfer portal and JUCO players.