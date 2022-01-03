Kyle Pitts second tight end ever to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving in a season

Special to Gatorsports.com

Kyle Pitts is rewriting the NFL history books in his debut year for the Atlanta Falcons.

Pitts' 61-yard catch in the second quarter put him over 1,000 receiving yards, making him the second rookie tight end ever in a single season.

By eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards, he has accomplished a special feat in Falcons' history. He surpassed Julio Jones for the most receiving yards for a rookie and is the only Falcons' rookie to achieve 1,000 receiving yards.

What's the next milestone within reach? The rookie record held by Pro Football Hall of Famer, Mike Ditka, for most receiving yards (1,076) by a tight end. He needs 59 yards in Week 18 to break the 60-year-old record.

On the defensive side of the ball, two former Gators showed out with big-time performances to keep their teams in the hunt for the playoffs.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

C.J. Gardner-Johnson had himself a game against the division rival Carolina Panthers. Stuffing the stat-sheet with one sack, two QB hits and a game-sealing interception with 46 seconds left.

All season long, Gardner-Johnson has proven to be clutch. For one of the best defenses in the league, he added his third interception of the season and fifth of his three-year career.

Marcell Harris

Marcell Harris was a force to be reckoned with on Sunday. In the biggest game of his four-year career, he collected 10 tackles and a game-changing interception. It was his interception that halted the Texans' offense from improving on their 7-point lead halfway through the third quarter. Harris read the eyes of Texans quarterback Davis Mills and jumped the route. The 49ers capitalized on the momentum by scoring 20 unanswered points.

Harris has started the past four games at linebacker for San Francisco, and he continues to make plays in the bigger role.

Evan McPherson back at it again

Tied at 31 with two seconds left on the clock, Evan McPherson nailed a 20-yard field goal through the uprights to clinch the AFC North for the Bengals. He now has three game-winning field goals this season.

McPherson is fresh off being named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December. He shows no signs of slowing down in 2022. Along with his game-winning field goal, he connected from 46 and was perfect on four extra points.

Arizona Cardinals (Arizona 25 - Dallas 22)

73 - Max Garcia- G- 7th year (Started at RG)

74 - D.J. Humphries- OL- 7th year (Reserve/COVID-19)

20 - Marco Wilson- CB- Rookie (Inactive)

Atlanta Falcons (Atlanta 15 - Buffalo 29)

99 - Jonathan Bullard- DL- 6th year (Reserve/COVID-19)

56 - Dante Fowler Jr.- OLB- 7th year (Recorded three tackles, one tackle for loss and one QB hit)

8 - Kyle Pitts- TE- Rookie (Started at TE, caught two passes for 69 yards)

Baltimore Ravens (Baltimore 19 - LA Rams 20)

62 – David Sharpe- OT- 5th year (Practice Squad)

Buffalo Bills (Buffalo 29 - Atlanta 15)

51 - Bryan Cox Jr.- DL- 5th year (Injured Reserve)

Carolina Panthers (Carolina 10 - New Orleans 18)

15 - CJ Henderson- CB- 2nd year (Did not see action)

Chicago Bears (Chicago 29 - NY Giants 3)

37 - Jalen "Teez" Tabor- DB- 5th year (Injured Reserve)

Cincinnati Bengals (Cincinnati 34 - Kansas City 31)

29 - Vernon Hargreaves III- CB- 6th year (Appeared at cornerback against Kansas City)

74 - Fred Johnson- OT- 3rd year (Appeared at tackle against Kansas City)

2 - Evan McPherson- K- Rookie (4-for-4 on extra points, 2-for-2 on field goals, connecting from 20 and 46 yards away)

Dallas Cowboys (Dallas 22 - Arizona 25)

42 - Keanu Neal- S/LB- 6th year (Reserve/COVID-19)

Denver Broncos (Denver 13 - LA Chargers 34)

16 - Tyrie Cleveland- WR- 2nd year (Practice Squad/COVID-19)

20 - Duke Dawson Jr.- DB- 4th year (Injured Reserve)

Detroit Lions (Detroit 29 - Seattle 51)

34 - Alex Anzalone- LB- 5th year (Injured Reserve)

Green Bay Packers (Green Bay 37 - Minnesota 10)

30 - Shawn Davis- S- Rookie (Inactive)

93 - T.J. Slaton- DL- Rookie (Appeared at DL against Minnesota)

Houston Texans (Houston 7 - San Francisco 23)

6 - Jeff Driskel- QB/TE- 6th year (Injured Reserve)

52 - Jonathan Greenard- LB- 2nd year (Started at DE, recorded two tackles)

Jacksonville Jaguars (Jacksonville 10 - New England 50)

90 - Taven Bryan- DT- 4th year (Recorded one tackle)

81 - Josh Hammond- WR- 2nd year (Practice Squad/COVID-19)

55 - Lerentee McCray- LB- 7th year (Reserve/COVID-19)

75 - Jawaan Taylor- OT- 3rd year (Started at RT)

Kansas City Chiefs (Kansas City 31 - Cincinnati 34)

11 - Demarcus Robinson- WR- 6th year (Started at WR, caught two passes for 33 yards and one touchdown)

5 - Tommy Townsend- P- 2nd year (Punted three times with a 36 yard average)

Las Vegas Raiders (Las Vegas 23 - Indianapolis 20)

Brett Heggie- OL- Rookie (Practice Squad)

Los Angeles Rams (LA Rams 20 - Baltimore 19)

12 - Van Jefferson- WR- 2nd year (Started at WR, caught four passes for 63 yards)

19 - Brandon Powell- WR- 4th year (Returned one kickoff for 18 yards and returned one punt for 18 yards)

Miami Dolphins (Miami 3 - Tennessee 34)

22 - Jordan Scarlett- RB- 2nd year (Practice Squad/Injured List)

New England Patriots (New England 50 - Jacksonville 10)

77 - Trent Brown- OT- 7th year (Started at RT)

New Orleans Saints (New Orleans 18 - Carolina 10)

22 - CJ Gardner-Johnson- DB- 3rd year (Started at NB, recorded one tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss, two QB hits, one pass breakup and one interception)

New York Giants (NY Giants 3 - Chicago 29)

72 - Jonotthan Harrison- OL- 7th year (Practice Squad/Injured)

89 - Kadarius Toney- WR- Rookie (Inactive)

New York Jets (NY Jets 24 - Tampa Bay 28)

52 - Jarrad Davis- LB- 5th year (Reserve/COVID 19)

20 - Marcus Maye- S- 5th year (Injured Reserve)

22 - La'Mical Perine- RB- 2nd year (Inactive)

15 – Eddy Pineiro Jr.- K- 4th year (3-for-3 on extra points, 1-for-1 on field goals, connecting from 51 yards away)

92 - Jabari Zuniga- DE- 2nd year (Practice Squad)

Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday Night vs Cleveland)

74 - Chaz Green- OT- 5th year (Practice Squad)

23 - Joe Haden- CB- 12th year

37 - Donovan Stiner- S- Rookie (Practice Squad)

Seattle Seahawks (Seattle 51 - Detroit 29)

8 - Carlos Dunlap- DE- 12th year (Recorded one tackle and one tackle for loss)

78 - Stone Forsythe- OL- Rookie (Appeared at tackle against Detroit)

18 - Freddie Swain- WR- 2nd year (Started at WR, caught two passes for 65 yards and returned two punts for five yards)

San Francisco 49ers (San Francisco 23 - Houston 7)

36 - Marcell Harris- S/LB- 4th year (Started at LB, recorded 10 tackles, one pass breakup and one interception)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tampa Bay 28 - NY Jets 24)

2 - Kyle Trask- QB- Rookie (Inactive)

Washington Football Team (Washington 16 - Philadelphia 20)

53 - Jon Bostic- LB- 9th year (Injured Reserve)