Live Updates: UCF leads Gators 16-10 in third quarter of Gasparilla Bowl

Gator Sports

TAMPA — The Florida Gators and the UCF Knights are set to meet for the first time in 15 years and for the third time overall as they face off tonight in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl.

Quarterback Emory Jones and receiver Jacob Copeland, who will both transfer after the game, and senior running back Dameon Pierce will lead the Gator offense onto to the field for the last time.

Jones, who has had a very up-and-down year and has been benched twice this season due to poor play, won’t have to look over his shoulder as QB Anthony Richardson has been declared out for the game.

Despite a disappointing year, interim Florida head coach Greg Knox said the Gators are prepared to do whatever it takes to get the win against Central Florida.

“We’re going to put the best guys out there and we’re going to play to win,” he said.

How to watch:Florida Gators vs. UCF Knights in Gasparilla Bowl on TV, live stream

Gator Gameday:Storylines, question marks and key matchup for Florida vs. UCF

Bragging rights:UF players 'pumped up' for Gasparilla Bowl matchup with Central Florida

David Whitley:Florida quarterback Emory Jones should be cheered, not jeered

9:19 p.m. Knights rumble to second-half lead over UF

UCF running back Ryan O'Keefe sprints 74 yards down the sideline to set up a a 4-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Bowser. Florida's Ty'Ron Hopper ejected for throwing a punch following the PAT. UCF leads gators 16-10 with 9:56 remaining.

8:48 p.m. | Gasparilla Bowl - Second Quarter

What went right: He didn’t make his first attempt, but Chris Howard’s second field-goal try was good, putting Florida back in front, 10-9, as halftime approached.

What went wrong: UCF answered back with a rushing touchdown of its own, though the Knights couldn’t convert the two-point conversion, keeping Florida’s lead intact. The Gators couldn’t extend it on their next drive, however, as Chris Howard’s 51-yard field-goal attempts — his longest try of the season — didn’t come close to splitting the uprights. Florida also had a chance at a big play midway through the quarter, but Emory Jones overthrew a wide-open Trent Whittemore down the middle.

Play of the quarter: Jones’ 20-yard rush on 3rd-and-18 extended a drive that ended in Howard’s 26-yard field goal, which restored UF’s lead.

Trending: UCF gets the ball to begin the second half following a low-scoring first 30 minutes of action.

8:44 p.m. | Gators lead UCF at the break

The Gators' Emory Jones has completed 9 of 22 for 88 yards, and has ran eight times for 66 years. Dameon Pierce has 10 carriers for 52 yards and a touchdown. As a team the Gators have amassed 145 yards on 21 carries.

UCF's Mikey Keene has completed 8 of 13 for 48 yards. The Knights have rushed the ball 19 times for 92 yards.

8:29 p.m. | Gators take late first-half lead over UCF

After missing a 51-yard attempt earlier in the quarter, Florida's Chris Howard connects on a 26-yarder to give the Gators a 10-9 lead with 1:36 left in second quarter of the Gasparilla Bowl.

8:16 p.m. | Knights move ahead of Gators

After a beautiful sack by Florida's Ty'Ron Hopper on third down, UCF's Daniel Obarski connects on a 34-yard field goal to give the Knights the 9-7 lead with 6:16 left in the second quarter.

7:59 p.m. UCF answers with early second-quarter TD

The Knights' Isaiah Bowser takes in from 3 yards out with 12:29 left in the half. Two-point conversion failed. Gators lead 7-6.

7:54 p.m. | Gasparilla Bowl - First Quarter

What went right: After six consecutive rushes, the Gators converted on 3rd-and-4 when Kemore Gamble hauled in a 15-yard reception, setting up Dameon Pierce’s 2-yard rushing touchdown three plays later that put Florida up 7-0 following the extra point.

What went wrong: The Gators committed a false start penalty on the very first play of the night before going three-and-out, and then committed another near the end of the first quarter with the ball deep in UCF territory. And Florida’s run defense allowed 46 rushing yards across four plays to end the quarter.

Play of the quarter: It’s Gamble’s catch-and-run that came after the Gators had the Knights thinking run in another short-yardage situation.

Trending: Florida’s defense looks to preserve the 7-0 lead as UCF has the ball at UF’s 33-yard line to begin the second quarter.

— Graham Hall

7:46 p.m. | Gators strike first in Gasparilla Bowl

Dameon Pierce takes it in from 2 yards out to give Florida a 7-0 lead with 1:22 left in the first quarter. The Gators went 58 yards on nine plays, highlighted by a nice 15-yard throw back from Emory Jones to Kemore Gamble.

7:39 p.m. | Florida, UCF struggling on offense

The Gators have managed two first downs over their first three drives, while UCF has managed just one first down on three possessions midway through the first quarter.

7:08 p.m. | Gators and Knights underway in the Gasparilla Bowl

First sellout in the bowl game's history.

Florida receives the opening kickoff and will start at their own 25 yard line.

6:42 | Florida vs. UCF — Tale of the Tape

Points Per Game — UF - 31.8. ; UCF - 32.2

Yards Per Game — UF - 470.2 ; UCF - 399.7

Yard Allowed Per Game — UF - 362.2. ; UCF - 368.9

5:48 p.m | Gator Marching Band has arrived for the Gasparilla Bowl

5:30 p.m. | Gators favored by 6½ in the Gasparilla Bowl against UCF

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Florida is favored in tonight's game by 6½ points over UCF.

The over-under for tonight's game is 55.5.