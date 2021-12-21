Florida Gators land Ohio State Buckeyes QB transfer Jack Miller

Former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller announced Tuesday he will be transferring to Florida. 

The news comes less than a week after starting QB Emory Jones revealed he plans to transfer after the bowl game. Miller entered the portal on Nov. 28 after two seasons with the Buckeyes. 

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Miller appeared in five games at Ohio State, completing 7 of 14 pass attempts for 101 yards and rushing seven times for 22 yards and a touchdown. He was a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2020 and also held offers from Alabama, Auburn and LSU, among others. 

After competing at OSU against C.J Stroud, a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021, Miller joins a UF quarterback room that will return Anthony Richardson, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and Jalen Kitna. 

