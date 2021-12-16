How to watch Florida Gators vs. UCF Knights in Gasparilla Bowl on TV, live stream

As a gateway to the future for both teams, this year's Gasparilla Bowl has a slew of storylines to watch.

The game is coming Thurs., Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

First of all, this is the first meeting between the Florida Gators and the UCF Knights since Sept. 9, 2006, a 42-0 Gators win in which Chris Leak threw five touchdown passes.

This will also be the third game all-time for Gators interim head coach Greg Knox, who took over for Dan Mullen after Mullen was fired on Nov. 21. Knox is currently 2-0 — UF (6-6) beat Florida State this season, but Knox also coached Mississippi State to a win in the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl, where he took over for ... Mullen, who had left for UF.

The Gators hired Billy Napier as their permanent head coach in November. Napier was previously the coach at the University of Louisiana.

It will also likely be the last game in a Gators uniform for quarterback Emory Jones, who announced this week he would be entering the transfer portal. Though Jones can return to the Gators if he chooses, he said he was looking for “a place that develops me and prepares me for the next level,” according to reports.

Big signing day:Florida football: Gators land two surprise top-100 recruits, break IMG Academy curse

Meanwhile, the Knights also had a quarterback enter the transfer portal recently. Dillon Gabriel, who broke his collarbone in a 42-35 loss to Louisville early in the season, announced in November he would be leaving UCF (8-4) after the season. Gabriel announced on Dec. 16 that he would be transferring to UCLA.

Gabriel moves on:Former UCF QB Dillon Gabriel joins UCLA after leaving via the transfer portal

What do the Knights have?:UCF Scouting Report for Gasparilla Bowl

Jones is expected to start the Gasparilla Bowl; UCF will likely see Mikey Keene under center, though Joey Gatewood may also see some playing time.

How to watch Florida Gators vs. UCF Knights on TV, live stream

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

When: 7 p.m., Thurs., Dec. 23

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Announcers: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis

Live stream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN+, ESPN app.

Radio: (Gators) Gator Sports Network/ESPN 850 AM, SiriusXM (Channel 190); (Knights) 96.9 FM The Game, SiriusXM (Channel 84)

Online radio: SiriusXM.com, TuneIn.com.