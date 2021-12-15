Gators notebook: Emory Jones to enter transfer portal, according to reports

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida redshirt junior quarterback Emory Jones plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after leading the Gators against UCF in the Dec. 23 Gasparilla Bowl, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday night.

Jones is looking for “a place that develops me and prepares me for the next level,” Thamel wrote.

The Gators are already without the services of Anthony Richardson, who is recovering from knee surgery. Freshman Carlos Del Rio-Wilson is expected to be the backup to Jones for the Tampa bowl.

Jones led Florida in passing and rushing: 2,563 yards passing, 19 touchdowns; 696 yards rushing, four touchdowns.

Gators add receivers coach

Keary Colbert joins Napier’s staff after spending six years at USC, where he had been the receivers coach for the last two seasons, developing Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman and possible 2022 Day 1 pick Drake London. He was the Trojans’ tight ends coach in 2018 after spending two years as an offensive analyst. Before that, he worked with Napier at Alabama from 2014-15 after a one-year stint as the receivers coach at Georgia State.

He was a standout in college at USC, and he was taken in the second round of the NFL draft in 2004 by the Carolina Panthers. He also played for the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions before leaving the league to work as a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 2010. He returned to the NFL after that, however, playing one final season with the Kansas City Chiefs.