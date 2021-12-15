Live Updates: Florida Gators football Early Signing Day

The Early Signing Period has arrived for new Florida coach Billy Napier and his staff.

The Gators will receive at least a half dozen signed letters of intent from 2022 prospects early signees, and we’ll be keeping you plugged in all day with what’s going on around the country. You’ll want to bookmark this page and refresh it throughout the day, because information will roll in unexpectedly and repeatedly.

7:42 a.m. | Devin Moore goes with Gators

Naples four-star safety Devin Moore signs with the Gators over Notre Dame, where he was committed this fall. As he picked up the Florida hat at his table, Moore said, "There's only three things in life that are certain: Death, Taxes and Scared Money Don't Make Money."

7:09 a.m. Livington becomes the first

Jumbo athlete Tony Livington (Tampa, Fla.) was the first 2022 prospect to send in a signed letter of intent. Livingston is rated as a four-star offensive lineman by recruiting services, but will likely play tight end for the Gators.

7:05 a.m. | Early wake-up call for Florida recruiting

7:00 a.m.: And here we go