Florida football: Gators 2022 Signing Class

Florida's 2022 football signing class after players sent the school their National Letters of Intent:

DL CHRIS MCCLELLAN (6-3, 295)

High school: Owasso (Owasso, Okla.)

247 Composite: 4-star, No. 17 defensive lineman

Commit date: Nov. 23, 2021

Twitter handle:@ChrisDMac10

The final word: In a recruiting rarity, McClellan committed to the Gators without the program having a head coach in place. He was the first recruit to receive an in-home visit from Billy Napier on Dec. 6 and officially visited the Gators last weekend, which helped them fend off a late push from in-state Oklahoma.

TONY LIVINGSTON (6-4, 260)

High School: King (Tampa, Fla.)

247 Composite: 4-star, No. 23 offensive tackle

Commit date: March 11, 2021

Twitter handle: @Tonylivingston_

The final word: Despite being listed a lineman, Livingston is coming to UF as a jumbo athlete. He could play tight end or offensive tackle in college, but dropped some weight as a high school senior to focus on basketball. The two-sport athlete is expected to have a roster spot on the UF hoops team as a walk-on.

OL DAVID CONNER (6-6, 295)

High school: Deerfield Beach (Deerfield Beach, Fla.)

247 Composite: 3-star, No. 112 offensive tackle

Commit date: Aug. 17, 2021

Twitter handle: @connerdavid123

The final word: Conner committed to the Gators prior to his senior season and never wavered on that decision. The new staff reoffered him this month and he took his official visit last weekend to UF, where he spent time with new assistant offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton. Conner will arrive on campus in January as an early enrollee.

DL JAMARI LYONS (6-4, 295)

High school: Viera (Melbourne, Fla.)

247 Composite: 4-star, No. 47 defensive lineman

Commit date: Oct. 6, 2021

Twitter handle: @TLyons51

The final word: Lyons picked Florida over South Carolina after officially visiting both schools in the fall. He remained solid through the coaching change and received a visit from Napier, along with strength coach Mark Hocke and recruiting staffer Ashour Peera on Dec. 9. Napier told him his position coach is coming from the NFL.

DB DEVIN MOORE (6-3, 190)

High school: Naples (Naples, Fla.)

247 Composite: 4-star, No. 21 safety

Commit date: Dec. 15, 2021

Twitter handle:@realdevinmoore3

The final word: Moore initially committed to Notre Dame over Florida after checking out both schools in the summer, along with Alabama. However, he decided to reopen his recruitment on Nov. 30 after Irish coach Brian Kelly left for LSU. Moore officially visited Florida last weekend and new secondary coaches Corey Raymond and Patrick Toney secured his pledge.

K TREY SMACK (6-2, 200)

High school: Severna Park (Severna Park, Md.)

247 Composite: 3-star, No. 13 kicker

Commit date: June 23, 2021

Twitter handle: @smack_trey

The final word: Trey Smack, the perfect name for a kicker, Kohl’s kicking has him rated as a five-star prospect and the No. 5 kicker in the country. He landed a handful of offers in June, including Virginia Tech, but decided to jump on the opportunity at Florida. Smack has a strong leg and can kick with consistency from 50 yards.

OL CHRISTIAN WILLIAMS (6-4, 320)

High school: Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, Texas)

247 Composite: 3-star, No. 67 offensive guard

Commit date: Dec. 10, 2021

Twitter handle: @christosrevenge

The final word: Williams was a surprise late addition to the class, following Napier from Louisiana to Florida. He committed to the Ragin’ Cajuns back in late June, but flipped his pledge to the Gators on Dec. 10 before arriving in Gainesville for his official visit. He’s one of three offensive linemen in UF’s 2022 class.

DB Kamari Wilson (6-0, 200)

High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

247 Composite: 5-star, No. 2 safety

Commit date: Dec. 15, 2021

Twitter handle:@Kamariwilson1

The final word: Napier and his staff pulled off a signing day upset with the addition of Wilson, who had eliminated UF from contention on Dec. 5. Georgia was considered the favorite to land him, but after a surprise official visit to Florida last weekend, Wilson decided to sign with the in-state Gators.

