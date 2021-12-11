Sources: Florida's Richardson not expect to play bowl game

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to miss the Gasparilla Bowl against Central Florida on Dec. 23 in Tampa, sources told Gatorsports.com Saturday.

Richardson recently underwent a procedure on his right knee and is focused on his offseason recovery. Richardson has not been at practice this weekend.

Emory Jones is expected to start the bowl game.

The redshirt freshman from Eastside High School sprained a knee dancing in the hotel the night before playing at South Carolina. He missed that game and the following week at Missouri.

Richardson came off the bench to lead the Gators to a 24-21 victory over Florida State on Nov. 27 in The Swamp.

He has consistently been limited by a variety of ailments. He tweaked his hamstring in the second game of the season that kept him out of the following two UF contests. Richardson returned for Florida’s loss at Kentucky and combined for 15 completions across the next three games before making his first career start against SEC East rival Georgia, where he would suffer a concussion. Less than a week later, former Florida coach Dan Mullen told the media the signal caller injured himself dancing in the team hotel. And in Florida’s win over FSU, Richardson was injured on the first drive before returning in the second half to eventually orchestrate two critical scoring drives.

The 6-foot-4 Richardson appeared in eight games this season and completed 36 of 64 passes for 529 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 401 yards and three scores.

The Gators will also be without defensive end Zach Carter, who opted out of the bowl game Friday to begin preparing for the NFL draft. The fifth-year senior led the Gators with 11 1/2 tackles for loss, including eight sacks, this season. He also had 32 tackles and one forced fumble. He finished his college career with 107 tackles, including 28 1/2 for loss and 17 1/2 sacks.