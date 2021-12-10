Gasparilla Bowl: Dec. 23 game between Florida Gators and UCF Knights sold out

Special to Gatorsports.com

Seats for the Gasparilla Bowl between Florida and UCF on Dec. 23 in Tampa have been sold out, the bowl announced Friday.

The Gators (6-6) and Knights (8-4) will meet for the third time in the game set for 7 p.m. Dec. 23 at Raymond James Stadium (65,000 for this game), with ESPN providing TV coverage.

For info on those standing-room only tickets, call 813.301.6900 or at GasparillaBowl.com/tickets.

NOTABLE

UCF: Knights first-year coach Gus Malzahn has qualified for a bowl game all 10 of his seasons as a college head coach.

Florida: The Gators were a top-10 team in early October before losing five of seven that led to the dismissal of coach Dan Mullen. It took a 24-21 rivalry win over Florida State on the season's final weekend to secure a bowl game.

LAST TIME

Florida 42, UCF 0. (Sept. 9, 2006).

BOWL HISTORY

UCF: Fifth appearance in the Gasparilla Bowl and ninth postseason trip in the past 10 years.

Florida: First appearance in the Gasparilla Bowl, 48th postseason game in program history.

The Gators returned to practice Friday to prepare for the bowl. The team has been off since the win over FSU on Nov. 27.