Florida football: Details of Billy Napier's contract with Gators

Billy Napier more than tripled his salary with his new job at Florida, which makes him one of the highest paid coaches in the Southeastern Conference.

UF signed Napier to a seven-year, $51.8M contract that will pay him $7.1M in 2022 and increase his salary by $100K each year.

Only Alabama’s Nick Saban ($9.75 million), Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher ($9 million), new LSU coach Brian Kelly ($8.6 million) and Georgia’s Kirby Smart ($7.13 million) are due to make more in the SEC next season.

More:Billy Napier will prioritize recruiting, staffing as new Gators coach

More:Billy Napier takes Gainesville by quiet storm. Can he answer the Gators' prayers? | Whitley

On the recruiting trail, Billy Napier preaches patient approach to first UF signing period

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin agreed to a new contract that averages in the $7.5 million range annually, according to ESPN, though it's unclear what he will make in 2022.

Here is a breakdown of Napier’s deal with the Gators:

Contract terms

Seven-year contract, running from December 5, 2021, through January 31, 2029, that will max out at $7.7M annually. The “contract year” is deemed February 1 through January 31.

Annual compensation

• 2022 Contract Year (Execution date - Jan. 31, 2023) total annualized compensation of $7,100,000.

• 2023 Contract Year - $7,200,000 (Feb. 1, 2023 — Jan. 31, 2024)

• 2024 Contract Year - $7,300,000 (Feb. 1, 2024 — Jan. 31, 2025)

• 2025 Contract Year - $7,400,000 (Feb. 1, 2025 — Jan. 31, 2026)

• 2026 Contract Year - $7,500,000 (Feb. 1, 2026 — Jan. 31, 2027)

• 2027 Contract Year - $7,600,000 (Feb. 1, 2027 — Jan. 31, 2028)

• 2028 Contract Year - $7,700,000 (Feb. 1, 2028 — Jan. 31, 2029)

Total base compensation: $51,800,000

Bonuses and incentives

Napier will be eligible for performance bonuses up to a maximum of $1,500,000 each year. If the College Football Playoff expands, the two parties agree to enter into good-faith negotiation for appropriate modifications.

• Appearing in SEC championship game: $125,000 (versus $100,000 for Dan Mullen)

• Winning the SEC championship: $200,000 (same for Mullen)

• Playing in any bowl game: $100,000 (same for Mullen)

• Playing in major bowl game: $250,000 ($200,000 for Mullen)

• Playing in college football playoff semifinal game: $500,000 ($250,000 for Mullen)

• Playing in college football national championship: $750,000 ($300,000 for Mullen)

• Winning national championship: $1 million ($400,000 for Mullen)

• Winning SEC Coach of the Year: $50,000 (same for Mullen)

• Winning National Coach of the Year: $100,000 ($75,000 for Mullen)

• Finishing season with a Top 10 ranking: $100,000 (same for Mullen)

Note: Napier will only be entitled to receive the highest sum for the league championship and post-season bowl categories (non-cumulative).

Budget for staffing/recruiting

Napier has a salary pool of $7,500,000 annually for 10 full-time assistant football coaches. He also has a salary pool of $5,000,000 annually for other football support staff members, such as recruiting personnel.

Napier and his coaching staff will have access to private air transportation for recruiting activities, professional development activities and appearances at high school coaching clinics, along with transportation for high-level guest speakers to on-campus programs and activities.

Napier will also have the use of UF/UAA aircraft for business purposes and up to $70,000 in value for use of UAA aircraft annually for personal reasons.

Buyout

If Napier is terminated without cause, the UAA will be responsible for 85 percent of the total remaining annual compensation through the otherwise unexpired term, without any mitigation obligations incurred by Napier or offset rights attributed to UAA.

The payments would be made as follows: 50 percent paid within 30 days of termination, the remainder paid in equal installments (12.5%) over four years, with the first installment paid on the first July 15th following such termination and each July 15 thereafter until paid in full.

If Napier terminates the contract agreement without cause (except retirement from coaching), he must pay the UAA liquidated damages that scale down each season.

Year 1: $7,000,000 (termination on or before Dec. 31, 2022)

Year 2: $5,000,000 (2023)

Year 3: $3,000,000 (2024)

Year 4: $2,000,000 (2025)

Year 5: $1,500,000 (2026)

Year 6: $1,000,000 (2027)

The contract also requires the UAA to pay Napier’s $3 million buyout at Louisiana-Lafayette. The amount will be treated as a reimbursable employee business expense, not as additional salary for Napier, which helps limit his tax liability. Napier signed a new contract at ULL before the 2021 season that nearly doubled his pay, raising his total compensation to $2 million annually.