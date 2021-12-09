Florida football: Corey Raymond announced as Gators' new cornerbacks coach

Longtime LSU assistant Corey Raymond is Florida's new cornerbacks coach and assistant head coach on defense, first-year coach Billy Napier made official Thursday.

This is a home-run hire for Napier, who has announced five staff members since his first day on the job Sunday. Raymond is regarded as the best defensive backs coach in the country and an elite recruiter.

Raymond, a former LSU standout who spent six years playing in the NFL, has been at his alma mater for the past decade (2012-21). His secondary has produced seven first team All-Americans, a list that includes Eric Reid (2012), Jalen Mills (2015), Jamal Adams (2016), Tre’Davious White (2016), Greedy Williams (2018), Grant Delpit (2018 and 2019) and Derek Stingley Jr. (2019, 2020).

A total of 14 LSU defensive backs have been drafted under Raymond's watch, including three first-round picks (Adams, White and Reid), five second-round picks and third-rounder Tyrann Mathieu, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and Chuck Bednarik Award winner in 2011. Additionally, Delpit claimed the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back.

Raymond was responsible for signing eight five-star recruits and 18 top-100 overall prospects during his time at LSU, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Napier announced his first four staff hires Monday: associate head coach/director of football strength and conditioning Mark Hocke, co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney, running backs coach/associate head coach (offense) Jabbar Juluke, and offensive analyst Ryan O’Hara, who will coach the quarterbacks with Napier.

Gasparilla Bowl

Who: Florida (6-6) vs. UCF (8-4)

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 23

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

TV: ESPN

Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850

Tickets: https://www.gasparillabowl.com/tickets/