Florida football: Gators to introduce Billy Napier today

Special to Gatorsports.com

The Billy Napier era of Florida Gators football history officially begins today.

Florida will formally introduce Napier, 42, as its 28th head coach in program history at a 4:30 p.m. news conference at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Napier was hired by Florida last Sunday to fill the vacancy created by the firing of Dan Mullen, but he insisted on being able to coach Louisiana-Lafayette Cajuns in their conference title game before leaving the team to move on to its bowl game without him. The Cajuns (12-1) won their first Sun Belt Conference championship game Saturday over Appalachian State 24-16. The Cajuns finished No. 17 in the final USA Today coaches poll Sunday.

“Nothing’s more important to me than doing the job for the players on this team, and you’ve got to compliment the players for their ability to focus," Napier said. "Our team was well prepared. There’s no question. We executed our plan tonight.”

Napier finished 40-12 in four years — 33-5 during the past three seasons — with the Cajuns. He coached the Ragin' Cajuns to four straight Sun Belt West Division titles and lost the conference's first two championship games and had the 2020 title game canceled because of the pandemic.

Gator fans can welcome Napier by gathering on campus at the Bull Gator statue on the corner of Gale Lemerand Drive and Stadium Road at 11:30 a.m. (Park at Garage 14/parking Garage V off of Gale Lemerand).

Napier enters after agreeing to a seven-year, $51.8 million contract that makes him among the highest-paid coaches in the SEC, a source familiar with the deal's details told the Gainesville Sun Saturday night. Napier will make $7.1 million in his first season and will get a $100,000 raise annually before each of the remaining six years, the person said. Only Alabama's Nick Saban ($9.75 million), Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher ($9 million), new LSU coach Brian Kelly ($8.6 million) and Georgia's Kirby Smart ($7.13 million) are due to make more in the SEC next season. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin agreed to a deal “in the range of $7.5 million annually,” ESPN reported Saturday night.