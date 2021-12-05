Florida football: Gators, UCF will play for first time since 2006 in Gasparilla Bowl

Florida accepted Sunday an invitation to play UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The Gators (6-6, 2-6 SEC) and interim coach Greg Knox became bowl eligible with a 24-21 win over Florida State in the regular season finale, while the Knights finished 8-4 in coach Gus Malzahn’s first year.

This will be the third meeting between UF and Central Florida. The Gators won the previous two games in 2006 (42-0) and 1999 (58-27), both in Gainesville.

The schools agreed in July on a deal that will have the programs play three times over the next several years, including two games in Gainesville and one game in Orlando.

The matchups are set for Oct. 5, 2024, Sept. 14, 2030, and Sept. 3, 2033, with the 2024 and 2033 games at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The Gators played at Raymond James Stadium in the 42-20 win over USF on Sept.11.

The 2020 Gasparilla Bowl was supposed to feature South Carolina against UAB. South Carolina was forced to withdraw from the game due to issues with COVID-19. That forced the bowl game to be canceled.

Gasparilla Bowl

Who: Florida (6-6) vs. UCF (8-4)

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 23

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

TV: ESPN

Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850

Tickets: https://www.gasparillabowl.com/tickets/