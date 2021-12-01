Florida football: Gators entering NCAA transfer portal grows to three

Florida junior outside linebacker Khris Bogle entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, he announced on social media.

Bogle appeared in 10 games this year. He recorded 23 total tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks on the year, primarily in a rotational role. He also added three quarterback hits.

His production and usage dipped from his sophomore season, when he made 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and 4.0 sacks, which was tied for second on the team. Bogle has been a backup at the BUCK position to starter Brenton Cox Jr., who nearly doubled his sack total from last year (4.0) with 7.5 sacks this fall.

Since joining Florida, Bogle has played in 35 games and has accounted for 69 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks. His departure leaves the Gators with three returning outside linebackers in Antwuan Powell, Lloyd Summerall III and Cox, who is expected to come back for his senior season.

On Monday, redshirt junior defensive end Dante Zanders, formerly Dante Lang, and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Gerald Mincey have both entered their names into the transfer portal.

Zanders recorded six tackles and 0.5 sacks in 11 games played this season, while Mincey appeared in nine games and didn't allow a sack against Vanderbilt.

Those players entered the portal days after UF hired new coach Billy Napier, who has not yet met with his new team.