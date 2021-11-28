'Billy Napier and Florida is gonna be so much fun': Twitter reacts to Gators football coach

The Florida Gators have their next head coach, and football fans are excited to see what Billy Napier can do in the SEC.

Reports started coming out early Sunday afternoon that Napier would be leaving the University of Louisiana, which had gone 39-12 in four seasons under Napier, and replacing Dan Mullen in Gainesville.

Bruce Feldman was the first to break news of the impending hire Sunday.

There were several high-profile candidates rumored to be targets by athletic director Scott Stricklin and the Gators, including longtime Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops. But reports throughout the week since Mullen's firing centered mostly around Napier, who previously held assistant jobs at Clemson, Alabama, Florida State and Arizona State.

