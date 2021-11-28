'Scared money don't make money': Why this Billy Napier quote has Florida Gators fans hyped

As the search for the Florida Gators' next football coach began zeroing in on Billy Napier, one quote began ringing out across Gator Nation online.

"Scared money don't make money."

The quote came during a University of Louisiana game on September 16. Napier's Ragin' Cajuns were hosting Ohio and were at the 1-yard line with just a few seconds to go until halftime. With a 14-3 lead, it would have made sense to take the easy field goal and head to the locker room up by two touchdowns.

But Napier opted to keep his foot on the gas and go for the touchdown. Louisiana converted — barely.

Napier was asked during a halftime interview about the decision to go for the touchdown. Napier's response was the line that has followed him all season.

So what did Billy Napier mean by 'Scared money don't make money'?

The phrase is an investment philosophy that one can't be afraid to lose money in order to see big returns in the long run. It is also featured in the hook of Young Jeezy's "Scared Money" track from 2009.

The thinking has become more prevalent in modern football strategies. Teams have become more receptive to going for it on fourth down or attempting two-point conversions over punting and kicking field goals or extra points, as analytics show the prize of scoring more touchdowns is worth more than the chance that those more aggressive decisions fail from time to time.

Florida fans echo 'Scared money' quote to celebrate Gators hiring Napier

Napier's aggressive stance has caught on with Florida fans, as evidenced by the phrase popping up more once it became clear the Gators were focused on hiring him.

Fans in Gainesville can expect to see plenty of merchandise with the phrase stamped on it.

(It remains unclear whether these shirts will be available at the official Gators sports shop.)