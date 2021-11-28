Florida hires Billy Napier of University of Louisiana as its next football coach

Florida has hired Louisiana coach Billy Napier as its new head football coach, Athletics Director Scott Stricklin announced Sunday.

Napier, 42, has compiled a 39-12 record in four years at Louisiana–Lafayette, including three consecutive 10-win seasons, four straight Sun Belt West Division titles and the Sun Belt Conference Championship in 2020.

Napier will arrive at UF on Dec. 5 and hold his introductory news conference after coaching the Ragin’ Cajuns (11-1) in the conference title game Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Appalachian State.

"We are humbled and honored to accept this incredible opportunity to be the head football coach at the University of Florida," Napier said in a UF news release. "Our team, staff and entire organization will work daily to establish a program with integrity and class that we all can be proud of. More importantly, we will build a culture that is centered around making an impact on our players; as people, as students and on the field.

"We embrace the expectations and are excited about the challenge ahead. We will assemble a special group of people and immediately get to work building a great program. A special thank you to President Dr. Fuchs and Athletic Director Scott Stricklin. We look forward to getting to Gainesville and starting this journey!"

The Cajuns had three losing seasons in a row prior to Napier's arrival. He led ULL to its first-ever win over Appalachian State last year and a season-opening upset at No. 23 Iowa State, producing the program’s first AP Top 25 ranking since 1943.

“I've followed and studied Billy Napier's career with interest, and he became the primary target immediately after this position came open," said Stricklin, who will meet with the team Monday at 8 a.m. "We felt confident he would be an excellent leader for the Gators, which is why he was the only candidate I met with about the job.

”Billy's ability to bring highly-talented people together — players, coaches, and staff — along with his vision for having a strong, relationship-based culture is what made him such an attractive choice. Add in how detailed his plan is for player development, staffing and recruiting, along with a sustained desire to improve, and it's easy to see why he's been successful.”

Napier has coached under Alabama’s Nick Saban twice (2011, 2013-16) and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney (2009-10). He was Swinney’s first offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after they worked together on Tommy Bowden’s Clemson staff for five years (2003-04, 2006-08).

Napier followed former Florida coach Jim McElwain from Alabama to Colorado State in 2012, becoming his QB coach and assistant head coach. Napier worked briefly for Jimbo Fisher at Florida State before rejoining Saban’s staff as his wide receivers coach. Napier also was Arizona State’s OC for one season (2017) prior to Louisiana.

The 2019 Sun Belt Coach of the Year won two national titles and three SEC championships as an assistant at Alabama, where he developed a reputation as an elite recruiter. He helped land five-star wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Jerry Jeudy, both from the Sunshine State, and coached Alabama’s first Biletnikoff Award winner, Amari Cooper.

Napier, who has a $3 million buyout at Louisiana-Lafayette, is the second football hire for Stricklin. He fired former coach Dan Mullen Nov. 21 and the school will pay Mullen's $12 million buyout. Napier will be Florida's fourth head coach in eight seasons.