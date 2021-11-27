State rivalry: Gators, Seminoles meet face-to-face to exchange chomps and chops

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Florida and Florida State had a minor pre-game dust-up near the Seminoles’ sideline approximately 30 minutes from kick-off Saturday. It’s unclear what started the confrontation between thestate rivals, but the teams were separated before it could escalate further, and the ‘Noles quickly departed for the south end zone tunnel.

It’s hardly the first time things have gotten chippy between the two teams, but it should be a good sign for anyone who thought both teams wouldn’t be ready to play at 11:30 a.m.