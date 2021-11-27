Florida running back Malik Davis answers five questions

Florida running back Malik Davis is one of 27 seniors who will be recognized in The Swamp prior to today's game against Florida State.

Davis, who has been with the program since 2017, leads UF's tailbacks this year with 77 carries for 377 yards and four touchdowns, along with 19 catches for 173 yards and two scores.

Have you reflected on your career and your time at Florida this week?

A: Yeah. I just think back since my freshman year when I first got here and everything I’ve been through. I got a chance to get up and speak to the team Tuesday. I told those guys what it meant to me, everything I’ve been through and how much I want to win this game. It’s my last game in the Swamp. It would mean everything.

Can you tell us more about addressing the team? What was your message?

A: My message was basically even though we don’t have the same goals that we had at the beginning of the year we still have a lot to play for. We have one another to play for. Our families, the name on the back of the jersey. That was my main message.

What did you learn about yourself during these difficult times at UF?

A: I mature quicker than others mentally because of the things that I went through at a young age. I had two season-ending injuries back-to-back. When you’re 18 years old, that’s a lot to go through — not being able to walk. I’ve never been hurt before and then I come to college and I’m out for a year. I come back and then I’m out for another year. So, it was definitely challenging, but what I learned is how strong the mind can be. I think everything is mental. So once you get it down mentally, everything else is easier to get through.

Thoughts on Greg Knox getting the opportunity to be the interim coach?

A: I think he’s a great coach. I think he’ll do well leading us into this game Saturday. The guys love him. Everybody has their own type of relationship with him. I think everybody will go out there and play hard Saturday.

What will it take for the next coach to make things work at Florida?

A: I can't really answer that question. First off, I feel like it just should be a guy that comes in and is going to be a great leader and set a great example. And I think everything else will fall in line.