LIVE UPDATES! Florida Gators vs. Florida State Seminoles

Florida has bowl eligibility on the line against Florida State today at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ESPN has TV coverage. And, don't forget about the bragging rights

The Gators (5-6) are dealing with the aftermath of coach Dan Mullen's firing. They've won the past two meetings by a combined 50 points, but Florida was ranked in the Top 15 and facing an unranked Seminoles team for both those games.

It’s the first time in 40 years that the programs with a combined six national championships will play a winner-in, loser-out regular-season finale.

Mullen was let go following his fourth loss in five games, a 24-23 overtime stunner at Missouri. It was Florida's ninth loss in its last 11 games against Football Bowl Subdivision teams and came a week after Mullen's team escaped a near-debacle against lower-division Samford.

Mullen had previously fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach/run game coordinator John Hevesy.

So now, after feeling torn apart, they will try to pull together and beat the Seminoles for the third consecutive time. Florida is a 2½-point favorite over FSU (5-6).

This will be FSU coach Mike Norvell’s first taste of the storied series. The teams didn’t play last year because of COVID-19 scheduling.

Sunshine Showdown Injury Report: FLORIDA — OUT: CB Jaydon Hill (knee, out for season), S Kamar Wilcoxson (knee, out for season); LB Ventrell Miller (arm surgery, out for season); PROBABLE: QB Emory Jones (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: LB Jeremiah Moon (undisclosed), DL Daquan Newkirk (undisclosed), Jadarrius Perkins (undisclosed), Ethan White (ankle). FLORIDA STATE — OUT: DB Sidney Williams (undisclosed), DT Dennis Briggs Jr. (undisclosed), DE Leonard Warner III (undisclosed), OL Thomas Shrader (leg), LB Emmett Rice (undisclosed), DB Byron Turner Jr. (undisclosed); QUESTIONABLE: WR Keyshawn Helton (undisclosed).

