Ike Hilliard? Tim Tebow? Deion Sanders? ESPN crew throw some interesting names in for Gators coaching job

The names that have been discussed to take over for Dan Mullen as Florida Gators coach have been those within the coaching fraternity.

Louisiana's Billy Napier, former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and Kentucky coach Mark Stoops have been among those who've been rumored to take over since Mullen was fired last week after the Gators' 5-6 season.

But ESPN's broadcasters apparently had other ideas.

Robert Griffin III and Mark Jones had some "outside the box" ideas about who they'd like to see take over in Gainesville.

Griffin opened with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, who also built his reputation in the same role last season at Cincinnati.

But then the conversation moved to Gators receiving great Ike Hilliard and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow.

Jones even mentioned former Florida State defensive back Deion Sanders, who happens to be having a great year coaching Jackson State.

Griffin had mentioned his idea of Tebow earlier this week on "The Paul Finebaum Show" on the SEC Network.

Griffin said in today's game, someone like Tebow or Hilliard "may not be the answer", but the Gators should think outside the box.

ESPN studio host Kevin Nagandhi said he'd put up his colleague, Jesse Palmer, himself a former Gators QB, although that may have been in jest.