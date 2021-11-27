Dameon Pierce gets his helmet ripped off, keeps right on going for a touchdown -- and gets a penalty?

This one needed a little bit of explaining.

Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce, who has become known for his hard-nosed runs throughout his career, may have come up with the all-time capper.

Pierce took a handoff from quarterback Anthony Richardson at the Florida State 13, and rumbled upfield.

A Florida State tackler ripped the helmet off Pierce's head.

But Pierce kept right on going, right to the goal line, even lowering his head into FSU's Jammie Robinson.

But there was a whistle.

Unfortunately for Pierce, any time a helmet comes off a ball carrier, the play is dead right then.

Dameon Pierce got a penalty too. Wait, what?

And then there was a flag.

As the official explained, because Pierce "continued his action" with his helmet off, by rule, that's a personal foul.

So instead of a touchdown (and an absolutely huge moment for himself and the Gators), Pierce ended up with a penalty that cost his team 15 yards. However, FSU committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, giving the Gators the ball at the 10.

And, as it turned out, Pierce had his touchdown a few plays later, going over from the 3 on fourth down.

Kept his helmet on for that one.