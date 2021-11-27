Gators strike first: Emory Jones throws TD pass to Kemore Gamble for opening score

Gator Sports

What a way to start Saturday for Kemore Gamble.

With Gamble's mom in attendance for the first time all season after being hospitalized due to COVID, the Gators tight end showed he wanted to have a big game right off the bat.

Gamble took a pass from quarterback Emory Jones and slips past Florida State's Jammie Robinson, streaking to the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown, the game's first score.

The touchdown comes in a special game for Gamble, whose mother has been hospitalized with COVID for two months, including 37 days in an intensive care unit. Keiva Rodriguez made the trip to Gainesville for her first game this season seeing her son play football for the Gators.

After the touchdown, Gamble was shown on ESPN handing flowers to his mother on Senior Day before the game.

The touchdown gave the Gators a 7-0 lead.