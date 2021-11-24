Here's where Florida football is projected to play a bowl game before the FSU matchup

Heading into the final week of the regular season, Florida is at risk of failing to become bowl eligible for the first time in four years.

The Gators (5-6, 2-6 SEC) ended their conference schedule with four consecutive losses, resulting in the firing of fourth-year coach Dan Mullen. Saturday’s opponent, rival Florida State, is also playing for its sixth win after starting out the season 0-4.

Despite the looming staff changes in Gainesville, interim coach Greg Knox feels a bowl game would still be beneficial for the UF players.

“I think it would mean a lot to these guys,” he said. “I know they want to go out the right way. I think they’ve got one goal in mind, and that is to win this game and finish beating our rival at home.”

Several bowl projections this week do not include the Gators, including Athlon Sports, Action Network and Saturday Down South. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach also omitted Florida in his latest projections for the first time this season.

“Even if Florida beats Florida State at home to finish 6-6, its program trajectory is so bad right now that it would probably end up near the bottom of the SEC's bowl pecking order,” Schlabach wrote. “I’m guessing Florida would decline going to the postseason with a losing record (which the Gators will have if they lose to Florida State on Saturday).”

Here’s a look at the latest bowl projections for Florida entering the FSU matchup:

Florida Gators bowl projections

• TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl vs. Central Florida, Noon on ESPN, Dec. 28 in Birmingham (ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura)

• Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Virginia, 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, Dec. 30 in Charlotte (USA TODAY)

• Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl vs. Miami (Fla.), 7 p.m. on ESPN, Dec. 23 in Tampa (CBS Sports)

• TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl vs. UAB, Noon on ESPN, Dec. 28 in Birmingham (247Sports)

• AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Texas Tech, 6:45 p.m. on ESPN, Dec. 28 in Memphis (Sporting News)

Most common projected bowl game: Birmingham Bowl, Dec. 28 (two times).

Saturday

Who: Florida State (5-6) vs. Florida (5-6)

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850