Florida football: Anthony Richardson could start vs. FSU after Emory Jones injury

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson could make his second career start Saturday after starter Emory Jones missed practice time this week with an injury.

Jones hurt his ankle in practice Monday and was out Tuesday, sources close to the situation told The Sun. Jones returned to practice Wednesday, one source said, but his status for the Florida State game is still to be determined.

Richardson practiced with the first-team offense Tuesday, though it’s unknown how the reps were split Wednesday with Jones back.

Saturday would be Richardson’s second opportunity to start this season if Jones can’t play. After rallying Florida at LSU with four consecutive touchdown drives off the bench, Richardson got the nod over Jones vs. No. 1 Georgia.

Richardson suffered a concussion in the second half against UGA and did not appear in Florida’s last two SEC games at South Carolina and Missouri. He cleared concussion protocols for USC, but injured his knee while dancing at the team hotel prior to the game.

Former Florida coach Dan Mullen said he didn’t consider playing Richardson against Mizzou because he had more injuries in practice last week and was limited. But according to running back Malik Davis, Richardson is good to go now.

“He’s been looking good. He’s back,” Davis said Tuesday night.

Anthony Richardson was offensive hero early in Gators' season

Richardson accounted for three scores of 70-plus yards in the first two games of the season, including an 80-yard touchdown run against USF. He finished that game with 115 yards rushing and 152 yards passing (3-for-3), becoming the first FBS player in the last 25 seasons to rush for 100-plus yards, pass for 150-plus yards and complete every pass he threw in a game.

In his Week 7 performance at LSU, Richardson set career highs with 167 yards passing, three touchdowns passes and four total scores.

“I thought in the LSU game, Anthony took the momentum back and took over the game by himself,” said quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee, who will call plays on offense Saturday. “There were times in other games for one reason or another he was injured at the time.

“The injuries here and there kind of set us back. But we really were trying (to play him more) because there’s some things he can do that are incredible. And in certain moments in games, you need someone to change the momentum.”

Saturday

Who: Florida State (5-6) vs. Florida (5-6)

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850