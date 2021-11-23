How to watch Florida Gators vs. Florida State Seminoles on TV, live stream

Look back at Sept. 25 to see how much a season can change.

At that point, Florida was 3-1 and was coming off a 38-14 rout of Tennessee. The Gators were lauded for how well they'd played Alabama in a 31-29 loss and things were looking up.

Meanwhile, Florida State was 0-4, reeling from a 31-23 loss to Louisville. Though the Seminoles were lauded for their own close loss — 41-38 in overtime to Notre Dame — a defeat on the game's last play to Jacksonville State a week later had thrown the season into disarray.

Look at where we are now.

Florida is 5-6. The Gators have lost four of their last five, their only win a 70-52 offense-fest against BCS team Samford. Their coach, Dan Mullen, was fired following a 24-23 loss to Missouri in overtime. Special teams/running backs coach Greg Knox takes over as the interim head coach while UF looks for Mullen's replacement.

Florida State is also 5-6. The Seminoles have won two straight, beating Miami and Boston College, and they are staring at a potential bowl bid where mere weeks ago that idea seemed implausible.

Saturday, the two in-state rivals meet in Gainesville at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

How to watch Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators on TV, live stream

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville

When: Noon, Sat., Nov. 27

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN

Radio: (Florida) Gators Sports Network, SIriusXM Channel 190; (Florida State) WFLA, SiriusXM Channel 194.

Online radio: SiriusXM.com, TuneIn.com