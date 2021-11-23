Florida football recruiting: Gators land four-star defensive tackle

Special to Gatorsports.com

After getting some bad news along the football recruiting trail the last several weeks, Florida received some good news Tuesday when four-star defensive tackle Chris McClellan from Oklahoma announced he is committing to the Gators.

The 6-foot-4, 299-pound senior chose the Gators over offers from Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State. He is the third-ranked prospect in the state of Oklahoma.

Florida defensive line coach David Turner and assistant director of player personnel Kelvin Bolden are McClellan's primary recruiters.

Buford (Georgia) receiver Isaiah Bond decommitted from UF after the firing of head coach Dan Mullen last Sunday.

Florida has 12 verbal commitments for the 2022 Class.