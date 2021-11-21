Dan Mullen fired as Florida Gators football coach. Who will replace him? Here's what we know.

Dan Mullen has been fired as Florida Gators football coach.

ESPN was the first to report Mullen would not be coaching the Gators in their regular-season finale Nov. 27 against rival Florida State.

The Gators lost in overtime 24-23 at Missouri on Saturday. It was the Gators' fourth straight SEC loss, and they are 2-6 in the SEC in the 2021 season.

Mullen was 34-15 over nearly four seasons in Gainesville. Greg Knox, Gators running backs coach and special teams coordinator, will take over as interim head coach.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin spoke to the media at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Why did Dan Mullen get fired?

The Gators got off to a 2-0 start and lost a close game to then-No. 1 Alabama. But after beating Tennessee the following week, Florida's only wins came against 2-9 Vanderbilt and FCS opponent Samford.

The Gators trailed 42-35 at halftime against Samford before eventually winning 70-52 behind a career day for quarterback Emory Jones. The 42 points were the most the Gators had ever allowed in a half, and that came a week after Mullen fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

The Gators were blown out against rival Georgia and at 6-5 South Carolina in consecutive weeks.

Greg Knox, UF's interim head coach

Greg Knox is Florida's running backs coach and special teams coordinator. He came with Mullen from his previous job at Mississippi State in January 2018.

Knox led Mississippi State to a win in the TaxSlayer Bowl at the end of the 2017 season after Mullen left for the Gators job.

Before that, he was an assistant coach at Auburn and Ole Miss. He was the wide receivers coach when Auburn went undefeated in 2004.

Florida Gators' next football coach

There are several names rumored as targets in Florida's coaching search.

Lane Kiffin, the head coach at Ole Miss, brought attention to Florida Atlantic in his time there and still owns a home in Boca Raton. Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is now a TV analyst, was the Gators' defensive coordinator under Steve Spurrier. Other high-profile names include Mississippi State's Mike Leach, Oregon's Mario Cristobal, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, Penn State’s James Franklin and Louisiana’s Billy Napier.

Dan Mullen's buyout

The Gators will pay Mullen a $12 million buyout spread over seven installments, with a $6 million payout coming within 30 days. Mullen will then get $1 million every July 15 through 2027. He received a raise to $7.6 million in salary this year and a contract extension through 2026