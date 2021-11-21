Report: Dan Mullen fired as Florida Gators football coach

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida is firing football coach Dan Mullen, ESPN is reporting.

The school has not made an announcement.

The players were called in for a meeting this afternoon.

Greg Knox will fill in as interim coach, ESPN is reporting. The Gators (5-6) will close out the regular season against rival Florida State (5-6) with a bowl berth on the line

Mullen was coming off three seasons of leading the Gators to New Year's Six bowls.

But this season began falling apart after the loss at Kentucky.

Florida is 2-9 in its last 11 games against Power 5 opponents and Mullen is 0-7 in one-score games over the last two seasons.

Following Saturday night's 24-23 loss in overtime at Missouri, the Gators finished sixth in the SEC East.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin, who hasn't granted interviews about Mullen's fate before today, will begin his second search for a head football coach. Stricklin, the former AD Mississippi State before taking over at UF, hired Mullen away from the Bulldogs in 2017 after firing Jim McElwain.

No telling who is on Stricklin's list until he meets with the media, but you can expect the same candidates already bandied about at other college football openings in the nation, including at LSU and Southern Cal.

