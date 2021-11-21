Florida football: Mullen, Stricklin talked about program's future

Special to Gatorsports.com

With the Gators’ fourth consecutive SEC loss that put them in possession of sixth place in the East standings Saturday night, the speculation about coach Dan Mullen’s job security grew even louder following the 24-23 overtime loss at Missouri.

Mullen said he met with Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin earlier last week to discuss the future of the program.

“We had meetings last week about what direction we needed to go in the future with assistant coaches and who we’re going to bring in and who the candidates are and changes we need to look to make,” Mullen said Saturday night.

More:Whitley: Mullen needs a miracle to keep his job

Takeaways from latest UF loss:Gators fall in OT at Mizzou, finish winless in SEC road games for first time since 1986

It is not known Stricklin's thinking on Mullen's status with the program, as he has not granted a Gainesville Sun request for an interview seeking comment nor made himself available to the media while at UF athletic events over the past several weeks.

Florida Gators football & sports news | Gators Sports gatorsports.com

“The conversation we had is really, what are different things we need to do to improve?" Mullen said of the meeting with Stricklin. "We’ve always worked pretty well together that way of looking at it and looking at where we are, what we need to do. What are some problems? What are some issues? How do we fix those issues? Where can we make improvements?”

The Gators will limp into a rivalry game against Florida State at 5-6. At 2-6, Florida has its fewest SEC wins since 1986. Florida is 2-9 in its last 11 games against Power 5 opponents.

“The Florida football program is going to be here for a long time. It’s not about one game," Mullen said. “Got to make the program better.”

The Seminoles, meanwhile, come to Gainesville at 5-6, too, but feeling good about turning around their season after an 0-4 start.