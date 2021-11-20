Florida Gators' trick play trumped by Missouri Tigers' gutsy two-point conversion: Watch what happened

The Florida Gators had lined it all up perfectly it seemed — a trick play to give themselves the lead against Missouri in overtime, and a hard-fought victory in their grasp.

But the Tigers had other ideas.

Tyler Badie, who has been crashing through defenses all season long, did it again, but then Missouri went bold, and took over. Final score: Missouri 24, Florida 23.

Let's take a look at what happened.

Florida Gators' trick play TD to open overtime

It was a play that actually the Gators had tried before in this game. Kind of.

Emory Jones hands the ball to wide receiver Trent Whittemore, who then throws a pass into the end zone.

In the first half, Whittemore's throw to Jacob Copeland was incomplete, but Copeland was interfered with in the end zone for a penalty.

This time, there was a twist. Whittemore threw the pass, but this time it's to Jones for a touchdown.

The Tigers go bold for two -- and get it done

But Missouri came right back with their overtime chance.

The Tigers gave it to their main man, Tyler Badie. Badie, who ran for 146 yards and showed why he's one of the SEC's top offensive weapons, blasted over the left side for a 13-yard touchdown run.

And then Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz decided the game was over right then and there. He sent the Tigers on to attempt a two-point conversion.

Quarterback Connor Bazelak faded back, and falling backward, tossed it to tight end Daniel Parker Jr. who was wide open. Parker caught it, and that was it.