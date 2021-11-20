Gator Extra Point: Florida Gators at Missouri Tigers pregame notebook

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida Gators (5-5, 2-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (5-5, 2-4)

When: 4 p.m. ET today

Where: Columbia, Mo., Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field (62,621)

TV: SEC Network. Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850

Line: Florida was an 9.5 point favorite Friday. The over/under set at 69.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Florida-Missouri Series History

Not only have the teams split the 10 previous meetings, nobody has won more than two straight in the series. That could be a good omen for the Tigers, who lost 23-6 in Columbia two years ago and 41-17 last season in Gainesville.

Florida and Missouri face off for the 11th time in the fifth meeting between the two teams in Columbia. The all-time series, which dates back to 1965, is knotted at 5-5 and features a deadlocked 2-2 record in Columbia. The Gators enter with a two-game winning streak vs. Missouri and are 4-2 against the Tigers dating back to 2015.

Each of the last-eight games in this series have been decided by 17 or more points.

Florida-Missouri Subtle Improvement

While the Tigers still ranked second-to-last in the Football Bowl Subdivision against the run, they've actually played better of late, holding South Carolina to 57 yards rushing last weekend. But they'll be tested by the Gators, who average more than 227 yards per game on the ground to rank in the top 10 nationally.

“This defensive scheme has always been a scheme that compliments everyone if you just work within it,” Tigers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said, “and you can see that across the board. Guys are performing and playing better."

Florida-Missouri ground game

Florida coughed up 321 yards rushing to LSU and 284 to South Carolina in its last two SEC games. That bodes well for Missouri running back Tyler Badie, who has gone over 200 yards rushing in a game four times this season.

Florida-Missouri Turnover Troubles

The Gators have thrown 15 interceptions and lost three fumbles this season, and the 18 total turnovers puts them 104th in the nation. Missouri quarterbacks haven't been a whole lot better with 10 interceptions this season.

Florida-Missouri Storylines

• The Gators rank first in the FBS with 6.0 rushing yards per carry.

• Florida is one of three teams in the FBS (Ole Miss, Coastal Carolina) averaging over 490 YPG and 220 rushing YPG.

• UF ranks ninth in the FBS with 492.4 scrimmage YPG and 10th in the FBS with 227.6 rush YPG. The Gators rank second in the SEC in total scrimmage YPG and third in the SEC in rushing YPG. UF ranks sixth in the Power 5 in scrimmage YPG and seventh in the Power 5 in rushing YPG. UF is one of six Power 5 teams with over 4,900 total yards of offense this season.

• Florida’s 2,276 rush yards is its most through 10 games since 2009 (2,306) and second-most since 1990. UF’s 6.0 rush YPC is on pace to rank first in school history, while its 227.6 rush YPG is on track to rank eighth all-time.

• Florida’s 4,924 total yards is the team’s second-highest total through 10 games in the last 20 seasons, trailing only the 2020 campaign — while the team’s mark of 492.4 YPG is on pace to rank fifth in program history.

• UF’s 227.6 rush YPG represents an increase of 96.3 rush YPG from last year’s mark of 131.3 YPG

• The Florida offensive line has surrendered just 9.0 sacks all year, which is tied for the eighth fewest in the FBS and second in the SEC — earning the UF OL a spot on the Joe Moore Award Mid-Season Honor Roll for the first time ever.

• Florida has scored in 420-consecutive games dating back to 1988 — an NCAA record and 55 games longer than any than any other college football team in the history of the sport.

• Florida is 11-5 in true-road games under Mullen (2018: 4-0 | 2019: 3-1 | 2020: 3-1 | 2021: 1-3), who is 35-25 on the road as a HC.

• Zachary Carter, Jeremiah Moon and Dameon Pierce accepted invitations to the Reese’s Senior Bowl this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.